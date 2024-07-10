Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 753.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after purchasing an additional 465,312 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 153.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

