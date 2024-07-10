Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 7,143 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,959. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

