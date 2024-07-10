Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 90.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,503. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

