Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 103 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

