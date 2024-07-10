Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,553,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,844,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 495,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,125 in the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

