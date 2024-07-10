Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.