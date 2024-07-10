Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

