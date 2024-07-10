Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WDS opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

