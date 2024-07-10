Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,600 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $939.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $965.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $874.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

