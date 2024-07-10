Whittier Trust Co. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.15.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.