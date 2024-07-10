Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Iteris by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

