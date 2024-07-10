Whittier Trust Co. Sells 442 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 131,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 104,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

