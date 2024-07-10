Whittier Trust Co. Sells 48,701 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $154.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $156.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

