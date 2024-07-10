Whittier Trust Co. Sells 537 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $133.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

