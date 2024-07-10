Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

