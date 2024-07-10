Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $42.67.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
