Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 814,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 143.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

