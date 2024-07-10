Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $262.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.06.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 50.1 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

