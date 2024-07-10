WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

