Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

