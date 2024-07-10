WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON FIN opened at GBX 36.13 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.59. WizzFinancial has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

