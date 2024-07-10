WNS (NYSE:WNS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

