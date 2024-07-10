Wolfe Research Lowers FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Peer Perform

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,147,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

