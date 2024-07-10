Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WK opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

