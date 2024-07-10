Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Critical Contrast

Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Xiao-I has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xiao-I and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A SentinelOne 0 8 15 1 2.71

Profitability

SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $24.48, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Xiao-I.

This table compares Xiao-I and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A SentinelOne -44.79% -16.48% -11.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Xiao-I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xiao-I and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiao-I $59.17 million 0.82 -$26.46 million N/A N/A SentinelOne $621.15 million 9.96 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -19.38

Xiao-I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Xiao-I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.