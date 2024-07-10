XYO Market Capitalization Tops $76.03 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $76.03 million and $652,609.25 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,536.20 or 1.00055668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068651 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00571886 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $658,494.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

