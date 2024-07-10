Zcash Market Cap Reaches $376.57 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $23.06 or 0.00039909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $376.57 million and approximately $70.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

