Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

