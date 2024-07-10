Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

