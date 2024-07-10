ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of ZTO opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

