10,219 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

