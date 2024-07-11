10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. 10x Genomics traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 228,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,517,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.