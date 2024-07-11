16,614 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $66.89 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

