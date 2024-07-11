17,003 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,003 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 155.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 928,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 615,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
