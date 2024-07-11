17,003 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,003 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 155.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 928,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 615,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

