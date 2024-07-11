2,048 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

