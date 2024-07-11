2,075 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $242.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

