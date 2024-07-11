35,138 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 468,602 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

KSS stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

