3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,698.18

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,698.18 ($34.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,989 ($38.29). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.17), with a volume of 792,601 shares traded.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.06) to GBX 3,050 ($39.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,246 ($41.58) to GBX 3,192 ($40.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on III

3i Group Trading Down 0.1 %

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of £28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 647.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,978.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,698.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,217.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3i Group news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($36.13) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($256,553.09). In related news, insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.54), for a total transaction of £150,741.33 ($193,084.83). Also, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($36.13) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($256,553.09). Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $22,368,830 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.