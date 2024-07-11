50,066 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

