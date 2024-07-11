66,070 Shares in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE:FIHL opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.