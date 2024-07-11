94,194 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

