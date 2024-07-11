AA Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 269,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Visa by 34.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $5,333,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $261.63 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.98 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $478.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.