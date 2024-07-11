Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.19. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 21,847 shares trading hands.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. Analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

