Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACU opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $314,574.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.