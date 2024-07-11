Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. Adient has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its position in Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.