ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.97. 169,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,820,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,221,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,963,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,991,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

