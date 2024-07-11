Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) vs. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.25 -$63.26 million ($0.07) -47.71 Accenture $64.11 billion 2.89 $6.87 billion $10.92 27.06

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -0.36% -5.26% -1.54% Accenture 10.79% 27.48% 14.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advantage Solutions and Accenture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Accenture 0 11 11 0 2.50

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $351.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Summary

Accenture beats Advantage Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.