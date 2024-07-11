Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $3.33. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 500,632 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aemetis Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

