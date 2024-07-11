AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

