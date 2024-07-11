Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $162.47. 24,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,893. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

